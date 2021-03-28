Green banana gaining popularity in Magura



Banana is the second most-produced fruit crop in the world next to wheat, paddy and maize. The centre of banana production is the Asia-Pacific region. India occupies a large portion of the world banana market. The banana market is growing day by day, resulting increase in banana production.







According to the World Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the total banana production worldwide was 69 million tonnes in 2000 and it increased to 116 million tonnes by 2020, valued at USD 31 billion. Only 15 percent of this production is traded in the international market. However being a country, ruled by the agricultural economy, Bangladesh did not give the slightest effort to enter the international market.





Outstanding success has been achieved in Magura in producing 12- month long green banana. Akamat Mollah of village Shibrampur under Magura sadar upazila deserves this glorious credit. Akamat is working as a newspaper hawker for a long time. But this profession does not enable him to ensure two squares meals a day for his family members. Finding no other alternative he he engaged himself in farming.





In mid 2020 he took three decimals of land on lease and embarked on 12- month long green banana cultivation. Finally his effort has turned into a reality in 2021 as he is now selling his 12- month long green banana.On contact, Akamat said, 'I have attained success in producing 12- month long green banana. I am selling this banana from early days of January of the current year.



On an average my earning from green banana is Tk 8 to 10 thousand per month. That is my earning from banana will stand at Tk 0.1 million (one lakh) throughout the year . Such profit is not possible by cultivating any other crop. Moreover I need not to go to market to sell my banana as traders rush to my banana field.On contact, Magura DAE deputy director Shukanta Kumar Paramanik said, 'We are proud of success of Akamat. 12- month long green banana cultivation is lucrative business. We are ready to help other farmers if they show interest in 12- month long green banana cultivation .









