Sara shares unseen BTS pics from the sets of Atrangi Re

After Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and celebrated the wrap of Atrangi Re. The actor, who stars with Akshay and Dhanush in the Aanand L Rai directorial, shared a gallery of unseen photos from the sets of the movie and marked the end of the shoot. She shared a picture featuring the three leading stars posing together, reports HT.

In another picture, Sara was seen leaning on the director's chair while admiring him. The actor was also seen sharing a laugh with him in a picture from the post. She also shared a picture posing with Akshay. In one of the pictures, she was teary-eyed and Aanand tried to console her. Akshay was also in the frame, focusing on the monitor. Sharing the pictures, Sara said, That's a film wrap Ek saal baad (after one year) Thank you so much @aanandlrai sir for giving me this role, this film and this opportunity.



