

Ankita Lokhande recently opened up about her relationship with actor Sushant Singh Rajput and how after the actor's death, she had to face the wrath of social media trolls. Ankita has taken to Instagram and shared a cryptic post about her recent interview. She shared, "I opened my mouth, I almost said something ALMOST. The rest of my life might have turned out differently if I had.







But I didn't." "We suddenly became the perfect couple, while Vicky was touted as the worst. I really want to ask people if that was the case, where were you when we broke up? Why didn't you let him know how good I am for him back then?" she told Bollywood Bubble as she addressed how she and Sushant were touted as 'perfect' after his death. Ankita had also shared, "Although I don't get bothered too much, it does hurt when you start targeting my family. There is a point when I felt like who has given these people the right to even talk to me like that.







If Sushant was around, he would have been the first person to call out this behaviour." Ankita and Sushant started dating each other during their hit television show Pavitra Rishta. The couple called off their relationship in 2016. In the interview, Ankita shared, "I am not blaming anyone. But he made his choice clear. He wanted to go with his career."







