I made a career out of past controversies



American actor Scarlett Johansson recently had a thoughtful conversation about her past controversies, and recollected the 'humiliating' feeling she had when the indiscretions came out publicly.' As per report, in an interview 'The Gentlewoman,' the 36-year-old actor quipped that she has "made a profession out of" her missteps. The two-time cross Oscar nominee said that she's "going to have opinions about things, since that is exactly who I am." She added, "I mean, everyone has a hard time admitting when they're wrong about stuff, and for all of that to come out publicly, it can be embarrassing."





As detailed, the 'Lucy' star has recently been under the fire her role in 'Ghost in the Shell '(which many felt should've gone to an Asian actor), her comments about being "allowed to play any person" amid backlash for her casting as a transgender character, and her defence of Woody Allen, with whom she has collaborated multiple times.







