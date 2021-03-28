Siddhant Chaturvedi eager to get back in shape after COVID-19



In his latest Instagram post, Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi stated that he has been recuperating after testing positive for COVID-19. However, he is still on the path to full recovery, his post caption suggests. The talented actor on Friday took to Instagram to share a reel which featured him doing a variety of exercises as the background music blared Bob the Builder theme song. Sharing the one-minute video, Siddhant wrote, "Motivation khud hi se lena chahiye, Doosarey toh bas Complex dete hain. Covid ke baad, haalat khasta hai.





Par Koi baat nahi veerey, Phir se Karke dikhayenge! SelfMotivation." One should take motivational tips from oneself, you only get a complex when you sit down to look at others. My state is bad after Covid, but no worries, I will do it once again, will not back down.Siddhant Chaturvedi, who made his debut in Bollywood through the 2019 musical drama Gully Boy, has a lot to look forward to in terms of upcoming projects.







The actor has Bunty Aur Babli 2, the untitled Shakun Batra movie, Phone Bhoot and Yudhra in the pipeline. While things are being kept under covers as far as Yudhra is concerned, looking at Siddhant's exercise routine, it is safe to assume that the actor will be seen in a beefed-up avatar, taking things a notch higher from his Gully Boy look, as far as physical transformation is concerned. Apart from Gully Boy, Siddhant has been previously seen in shows like Inside Edge and Life Sahi Hai.

