Upstox joins IPL as official partner



The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) has announced that Upstox, one of India's leading and fastest-growing digital brokerage firms, as an official partner for IPL which will begin on April 9 with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata hosting the marquee event, UNB report.





This Upstox association will be a multi-year partnership with the IPL. Founded with the vision of making financial investing easy, equitable, and affordable to all Indian investors, Upstox provides online investments in Stocks, Mutual funds, Digital Gold, Derivatives, and ETFs for both investors and traders. Backed by marquee investors such as Tiger Global, Upstox currently has over 2.8 million customers. Brijesh Patel, Chairman, IPL, said, "We are pleased to have Upstox on board as an official partner of the Indian Premier League 2021.







As one of the most-watched cricket leagues in India, IPL along with Upstox, one of India's fastest-growing digital-trading platforms, can create a huge impact on the audience, especially the millions of Indian youth who are financially independent and looking for more options to manage their portfolios." Commenting on the partnership, Ravi Kumar, Co-founder & CEO of Upstox, said, "We are thrilled to partner with BCCI for IPL 2021. In India, Cricket is more than just a sport.





It is an important part of our culture and social life, with a huge fan-following, especially by the millennials. IPL has paved a bold new direction to Indian cricket in the last decade just like Upstox, which is revolutionising finance in India. This is what sparks a natural connection between both the brands. With this integration of sports and finance, we intend to spread financial awareness across the country."For the first time in the history of IPL, a brand in the Stock and Mutual Fund sector would be partnering at large to create awareness about this category.





The IPL season will kickstart on April 9 in Chennai with a high-octane clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The World's Largest Cricket Stadium - Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the Playoffs as well as the final on May 30 which promises to be a visual spectacle.Each team is set to play at four venues during the league stage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each.







One of the highlights of this edition of the VIVO IPL will be the fact that all matches will be played at neutral venues and no team will play at their home venue. All teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage. There will be a total of 11 double headers where 6 teams will play three afternoon matches and two teams will play two afternoon matches. The afternoon games are slated for a 3:30PM IST while the evening games will have a 7:30PM IST start.







Leave Your Comments