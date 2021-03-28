'We are desperate to win in NZ'

Bangladesh T20 captain Mahmudullah Riyad. -BCB



Bangladesh T20 captain Mahmudullah Riyad revealed that they are immensely 'hungry' to win a match in New Zealand even though the fans and cricket experts criticized them for not being enough desperate on the field.The Tigers were whitewashed in three-match ODI series in New Zealand in which they demonstrated wretched batting and fielding show. Many believes their body language doesn't indicate that they want to win matches.





Mahmudullah said they would show in the T20 series that how desperate they are as a team to win a match in New Zealand in which they remained win-less after 29 games (16 ODIs, 9 Tests and 4 T20Is). "I believe, we have immense hunger for the victory. We are really desperate to win a game. Hopefully we will play our best cricket in tomorrow's (Saunday) match [first T20]," Mahmudullah Riyad said in a recorded video message sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday.







Mahmudullah disclosed that what they would have to do is to rectify their mistakes in batting and fielding as their bowlers have been up to the mark in this series. "We couldn't perform to our ability in batting. While our bowlers have been in nice form, we- the batsmen- couldn't give them a total to defend," he said.







"I think the bowling line we have- we have, Mahedi, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum and our fast bowlers- who can give New Zealand torrid time." Mahmudullah said they would have to forget the ODI series and should fully concentrate on the T20 series. "We've to be aware of the fact so that the performance of our ODI series don't make adverse impact in T20 series. Yes we have to learn from the mistakes that we have done in the ODI series. There is no way but to win. So we are desperate enough to beat New Zealand in T20 series."





He further said that they would have to utilize the opportunity well, if it comes to their way."In this condition, the game awareness is important. Here the weather is heavy windy and when there comes high catch, you have to be alert because theballs travel fast here due to the wind. If we can use the little opportunity that comes to our way, we can make difference," Mahmudullah concluded.







Leave Your Comments