Published:  03:15 AM, 28 March 2021

Hindu-Bouddha-Christian Oikya Parishad urges Hefajat to withdraw hartal

Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad on Saturday urged Hefajat-e-Islam to withdraw hartal scheduled to be observed on Sunday as it coincides with Dol Purnima, a major religious festival of Hindu community.

Rana Dasgupta, general secretary of the Parishad, made the appeal though a press statement on Saturday.He hoped Hefajat will withdraw the hartal considering religious sentiment of Hindu community. Hefajat yesterday called countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal for Sunday.


