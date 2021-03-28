Hindu-Bouddha-Christian Oikya Parishad urges Hefajat to withdraw hartal



Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad on Saturday urged Hefajat-e-Islam to withdraw hartal scheduled to be observed on Sunday as it coincides with Dol Purnima, a major religious festival of Hindu community.





Rana Dasgupta, general secretary of the Parishad, made the appeal though a press statement on Saturday.He hoped Hefajat will withdraw the hartal considering religious sentiment of Hindu community. Hefajat yesterday called countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal for Sunday.

