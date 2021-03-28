'Trouble mongers will be resisted with iron hand'



Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has said that any untoward incident centering the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be resisted with an iron hand.He came up with the warning while launching a book titled 'Bangabandhu for You' edited by Sattyam Ray Chowdhury at an auditorium of the National Press Club in the capital on Saturday.







Hasan Mahmud said, "Any anarchy centering the visit of Indian Premier Narendra Modi who has come to show solidarity with Bangladesh on the golden jubilee of independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu will be suppressed with iron hand."







The vested quarter tried to create anarchy and they staged untoward incidents centering the visit of the Indian prime minister on the Independence Day of Bangladesh, he said, adding that they didn't observe the golden jubilee of independence of the country."





What is the relation between the visit of Indian premier and the rail station? Why they torched a land office? Why they carried out attack on police station?" he posed the questions."They are evil forces. And they are enemies of the liberation, sovereignty, peace and communal harmony," said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.





