The Indian billionaire set to make Covid jabs for the UK

The AstraZeneca vaccine has made Prof Sarah Gilbert - who led the Oxford team that created it - one of the UK's most famous modern scientists and turned the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company into a household name.But almost half of all the AstraZeneca shots, destined for the arms of hundreds of millions of people around the world, are being produced by a 40-year-old Indian billionaire with a penchant for private jets and Picassos.





Adar Poonawalla, the self-proclaimed "prince of vaccines", is chief executive of the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine producer, which even before coronavirus struck was making more than 1.5bn jabs a year for everything from polio and diphtheria to tetanus, BCG, hepatitis B and the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccinations.





Vaccines have made Poonawalla and his family extraordinarily wealthy. They are now the sixth richest family in India with an estimated $15bn (£11bn) fortune, according to the Times of India. Among their portfolio of properties is Lincoln House, a Mumbai mansion which is the former US embassy to India. At $113m it was the most expensive Indian home ever sold when they bought it in 2015.Poonawalla, who was educated at £30,000-a-year St Edmund's School in Canterbury and the University of Westminster, this week signed a deal to rent a Mayfair mansion for a record £50,000 a week.





The property, which at 2,3oo sq meters (25,000 sq ft) is 24 times the size of the average English home, comes with an adjoining guest house and backs on to one of Mayfair's "secret gardens". He is renting it from Polish billionaire Dominika Kulczyk, who bought it for £57m last year.Poonawalla, who is married with two children, travels by helicopter and private jet. He owns paintings by Picasso, Dalí, Rembrandt and Rubens, and has a collection of 35 rare luxury cars including several Ferraris, Bentleys and Rolls-Royces, as well as a Mercedes S350 converted into a replica Batmobile.





His personal website admits his lifestyle looks flash. "It is easy to dismiss Adar Poonawalla as a rich brat … posing next to racehorses," it says. But, it then adds, "the flamboyance is cultivated" and that he is actually "a serious young man who has been trained by a difficult boss - his father Cyrus Poonawala".





Producing vaccines was not Poonawalla's idea. His father, Cyrus, founded SII in 1966 as a sideline to his 81-hectare (200-acre) thoroughbred racehorse stables Poonawalla Stud. (Serum from purified horse blood was used in the production of early vaccines for diphtheria, tetanus, and scarlet fever.)





But it was Poonawalla who convinced his father to "go big" on vaccines after he watched a Bill Gates talk in 2015, in which the billionaire Microsoft co-founder-turned philanthropist warned that the world was not prepared for a new viral pandemic."





I wanted to be prepared for a pandemic-level event ever since I heard Bill Gates in a Ted talk where he clearly said that we should be more worried and prepared for such situations," Poonawalla told the Hindustan Times.





