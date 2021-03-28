Hefazat warns against move to foil general strike

BGB members patrol different areas in Brahmanbaria assisting the local administration to maintain law and order. -AA



The radical Hefazat-e-Islam, which wreaked havoc in different areas of Bangladesh over the past two days over the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday warned that it will go for tougher street actions if their one-day general strike called for today is foiled.At the same time, ruling party activists have retorted by saying they will not allow any such move that may trigger violence.The Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) has been deployed nationwide to ensure security of the guest and maintain peace.





Speaking at a gathering on Saturday in front of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Leaders of Hefazat warned the government against any move to foil its action plan and face the consequences, Tougher street protests will be taken if there stoppage was foiled. Ruling Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quadir criticized the mayhem of the Hefazat over the past two days that left several killed and many injured, and accused the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party of Khaleda Zia for instigating the radical group.







Mirza Faktul Islam Alamgir at a party event backed the Hefazat, saying everybody had the right to protest.On Friday night Hefazat has called countrywide dawn to dusk hartal on Sunday protesting the killing and attack inflicted on their leaders and activists in Dhaka, Chattogram and Brahmanbaria on Friday.





Meanwhile, transport owners on Saturday vowed to operate buses in the capital and adjacent areas defying the strike. They will operate buses on the inter-district routes subject to availability of passengers, said a media statement on Saturday.Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association took the decision at an emergency meeting of the association with its General Secretary Khandaker Enayet Ullah in the chair.





On the other hand, Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad yesterday urged Hefajat-e-Islam to withdraw today's hartal as it coincides with Dol Purnima, a major religious festival of Hindu community.General Secretary of Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad Rana Dasgupta made the appeal through a press statement on Saturday.





He said, we "hope the Hefajat will withdraw the hartal (strike) considering the religious sentiment of the Hindu community."BGB's Operations Director Lieutenant Colonel Fayzur Rahman said BGB patrolling has been started across the country since Friday night (March 26). "The soldiers will work on the ground with other forces to maintain law and order."





