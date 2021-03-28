'BNP is the patron of communal violence'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that BNP was the patron of the violent activities carried out by communal groups in different part of the country.He came up with the remark while speaking at a press conference at his official residence in the capital on Saturday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "The people of the country have witnessed the horrific incidents that BNP has instigated by provoking its allies in the last few days." "Sometimes BNP takes anti-India stand and sometimes it admires India for going to power which reflect the double standard of BNP's politics. Such mal practice of politics has kept BNP isolated from the people," he further said.







