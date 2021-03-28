'Dream of independence remain unfulfilled'



Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader on Saturday said the dream of Bangladesh's independence is yet to be materialized, even after 50 years of the Liberation War."If we assess our Golden Jubilee, we'll find that the dream of independence has not been fulfilled yet," he said.





The Jatiya Party chief said, "Before independence, we had been subjected to discrimination by West Pakistanis. We got the independence through the Liberation War, but we're not freed from discrimination yet." He made the remarks at a program at Jatiya Party Chairman's Banani office. Gazipur's renowned physician Johirul Islam along with around 50 people joined the Jatiya Party at the program, UNB reports.GM Quader alleged that Awami League and BNP established dictatorship and autocracy in the country since 1991 by amending the constitution.





He said it has become difficult for people to do business and get public jobs without allegiance to the ruling party due to the politicization of the state organizations.The Jatiya Party chief also said laws are being enforced in different ways for the ruling party leaders and supporters and common people.





He alleged that the leaders of Awami League and the BNP have made huge money through grabbing, tender manipulation and extortion."So, we've to carry out a struggle again to implement the spirit of the Liberation War. Jatiya Party is doing politics with an aim to build a society free from discrimination," GM Quader added.





Leave Your Comments