Highest deaths in three months

A man waits to get vaccinated with an injection of the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield at the Dhaka Medical College vaccination centre in Dhaka. -Agency



Bangladesh has seen the highest deaths in a single day due to the Covid-19 in over three months. The deadly took lives of more 39 people and 3,674 new cases were recorded on Saturday.





The death toll increased to 8,869 and the tally of infections has surged to 591,806, according a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





A total of 24,664 samples were tested at 224 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 14.90 percent tested positive while the overall infection rate in the country stands at 12.96%, the release continued.





Among the 39 deceased - 24 men and 15 women - 28 were from Dhaka division, five from Chittagong, and two each from Rajshahi, Khulna, and one each from Sylhet and Rangpur divisions.So far, 533,922 patients (90.22 percent) have recovered, including 1,971 in the last 24 hours, according to DGHS.





The indomitable Covid-19 has spread to all 64 districts in Bangladesh. The country reported its first case of the virus on March 8, while the first death was recorded on March 18.China was the world's first country which reported the first death from the novel coronavirus on January 11, 2020 in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.













