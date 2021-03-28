Modi's BJP fights for big win

A woman checks the temperature of a voter before he casts his vote at a polling booth during the first phase of the West Bengal state election in Purulia district, India, Mar 27, 2021. -Reuters



Two Indian states with sizeable Muslim populations began voting in local elections Saturday in a test of strength for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Modi, have campaigned heavily to win West Bengal for the first time and dislodge the state's chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, as well as retain power in northeastern Assam state, media reports said.





The BJP has for years been accused of stoking religious polarization and discriminating against minorities, and faces stiff challenges in both states with populations that are nearly 30% Muslim. Nationwide, Muslims comprise nearly 14% of the 1.4 billion people, while Hindus make up 80%.





"The BJP's success depends on if it is able to polarize Hindu votes to a huge extent, and get half of the 70% of Hindu votes," said Subir Bhowmik, a political analyst.The elections are seen as crucial for the BJP to gain a foothold in the northeast and south.





West Bengal reported 79.79 percent voter turnout in the first phase of the 2021 Assembly election while Assam reported 72.14 percent turnout. Voting for the first phase of elections in the two states began for 30 and 47 seats respectively. In Bengal the Trinamool faces a stern test from the BJP (and a lesser one from the Congress-Left alliance) in its bid for a third straight term. In Assam the BJP is hoping to win a second straight term, with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal the biggest name on the ballot.





On Saturday, Mamata Banerjee objected to Modi visiting a Matua Hindu community leader's temple during his visit to neighboring Bangladesh, where he is participating in the country's 50th anniversary of independence.A large number of Matua community members live in Orakandi in Bangladesh. Modi on Saturday prayed at the Matua temple during his two-day visit to Bangladesh. The community members live in both India and Bangladesh.





Banerjee accused him of trying to influence the voting by the Matua community in West Bengal state, where they comprise nearly 10 million of 70 million voters.Kailash Vijayvargia, a BJP leader, rejected Banerjee's criticism and said she was just rattled by the growing popularity of the BJP party in the state.





In West Bengal and Assam, the BJP is banking on its strong Hindu nationalist ideology to draw votes. The party is trying to galvanize Hindu support by promising to deport hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshi Muslims who fled their homes decades ago. In 2018, Home Minister Amit Shah described them as "termites" eating into India's resources.





