Bangabandhu a 'great statesman': Modi

Visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi places a floral wreath on the grave of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman on Saturday at Tungipara in Gopalganj. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana are also present.



Visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew into Tungipara by a helicopter on Saturday to pay his homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, whom he described as a "grerat statesman" and a man with "indomitable spirit and fortitude."





After laying the wreath, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Mr Modi stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of independence. Bangabandhu's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana was also present. He also planted a sapling as a mark of his visit.







A special prayer was offered seeking eternal peace of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of the August 15 carnage and martyrs of the Liberation War. Sheikh Hasina along with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana took the guest around the mausoleum complex showcasing Bangabandhu's life and works. Earlier, on arrival from Satkhira, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasiana greeted her guest at Tungipara.







Mr Modi signed the visitors' book and wrote: "The life of Bangabandhu epitomized the freedom of struggle of the people of Bangladesh for their rights, for the preservation of their inclusive culture and their identity. His indomitable spirit and fortitude inspired millions, who emerged victorious despite challenging circumstances."





"On behalf of the people of India who revere Bangabandhu as a hero, I pay humble homage to this great statesman of the 20th century. Bangabandhu is etched in the collective memory of the subcontinent, whose history he reshaped through the sheer force of his commitment and sacrifice.""In this historic Mujib Borsho, I am confident that his eternal message of equality, freedom, justice, and inclusion will continue to guide our thoughts and actions," Mr Modi concluded.





Mr. Modi left for home late Saturday ending his two-day visit marking Bangabandhu's birth centenary and Bangladesh's 50 years of Independendence celebrations as well as Golden Jubilee of diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and India.Following the Tungipara visit, Prime Minister Modi went on a pilgrimage to the ancient Orakandi Temple in nearby Orakanbdion to be greeted by excited devotees as he is the first head of a government to visit them.





He told a gathering that Harichand and Guruchand Thakurs containing time befitting intellect and intelligence became the outstanding social advocates to make the backward and helpless section of Hindus united for their better socio-economic life in the days to come."A long-cherished wish has been fulfilled today …. I received great affection from the Matua community of West Bengal, especially from Boro ma Binapani Devi Thakur."





"Both nations want to see stability, love, and peace in the world instead of instability, terror, and unrest," he said.Modi also announced that India will upgrade one girls' middle school and set up a primary school in Orakandi, together with modern connectivity. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered at Jeshoreshwari in southwestern Shatkhira district.









