BATB greets Bangladesh on its phenomenal 50 years of journey



Built on the ultimate sacrifice of over 3 million people, Bangladesh is now entering its 50th year of Independence. On this auspicious moment, British American Tobacco Bangladesh (BATB greets Bangladesh on its phenomenal journey – a country which was dubbed as a “basket case” during its birth, is now gearing towards becoming a developed nation by 2040.



In a press brief the multinational company said that, this year, BAT Bangladesh too, will commemorate its 110th year of operations in this glorious nation and take inspiration from the resilience shown by the country and enrich the livelihood of over 5 million people, keeping Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) practices at the front and centre of everything they do. Aligning impactful public-private partnerships for the last 40 years to become a crucial partner of the government in its plight to achieve the all-important Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.



In the last decade alone, Bangladesh has had economic growth rates that are enviable for even some of the most developed nations. Being the highest taxpaying organisation for years, BAT Bangladesh is proud to have contributed approximately Tk130,000 crores in the last 10 years to the National Exchequer, creating a significant impact on the economy.



The dream of a green revolution in agriculture to uplift the nation from poverty is now a reality. Since its journey, BAT Bangladesh has thrived to establish best practices in agriculture and farmers’ sustainability initiatives which have subsequently contributed in the poverty upliftment of our farming community through their national and international award-winning project ‘Bonayan’, ‘Deepto’ and ‘Probaho’.



The swift and robust industrialisation of Bangladesh in recent decades also comes to mind when talking about its sustainable development that is depicted in mammoth infrastructural projects which have impacted the economy considerably. Similarly, BAT Bangladesh has garnered ‘President’s Award’ as well as international recognition for its responsible factory sustainability initiatives for its Dhaka Factory.



BAT Bangladesh’s core priority under the ESG framework with about 1.35 million people, directly or indirectly dependent on its operations. The organisation is known to create top business leaders who are now leading top corporates of the country and beyond.



BAT Bangladesh’s long-standing commitment towards women empowerment is translated in its position as the most female-friendly organisation in the country with a substantial number of female managers donning important leadership roles.



Ever since its inception, BAT Bangladesh has championed in ensuring the best interests of its consumers, employees, shareholders, and society, facilitating impactful contribution in the sustainable development of the nation. Moving forward, BAT Bangladesh pledges to continue to partner with the government in its plight to take the country to newer heights – in pursuit of A Better Tomorrow.

