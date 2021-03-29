Are minorities still suffering from silent torture in Bangladesh?

Thousands of Hefazat-e-Islam followers gathered in Noagaon village of Shalla upazila in Sunamganj to vandalize the houses of Hindu community on March 17, 2021.





Recently I was talking to an Awami League leader of Sylhet over the telephone. In our discussion, he tried to tell me that the recent incident in Shalla in Sunamganj was not a communal one. A newly rich man tried to acquire some Haor (a marshy wetland) from the lower caste Hindus who are mostly fishermen and a clash between them ensued. Some local leaders connected with the party in power were involved in this incident. Media gave this a communal color but in reality, it was not a problem between the Hindu and Muslims. I do not know how many people will buy this theory but I am not convinced. The same theory was applied to the Nasirnagar riot in Brahmanbaria and Ramu riot in Cox's Bazar in which minority people were attacked mercilessly, their houses were looted and gutted and the same theory is being applied to the Shalla incident.







A long time ago I heard the same theory about an incident in a village in Barisal. A Hindu girl was abducted by some Muslim youths; there were some skirmishes between the Hindu and Muslim communities over this incident. Local Awami League leaders tried to explain at that time that this was not a communal incident. They argued that in this case, the abducted girl was a Hindu one. But she could have been a Muslim one also. It was just an abduction case. The other rumor spread by the same source was that the girl willingly fled away with her Muslim lover. After 6 months the girl was rescued and it was found that she did not go with a Muslim boy but was kidnapped by a Muslim man and was gang-raped.





In the cases of Brahmanbaria and Shalla one similarity can be found. In Brahmanbaria before the riot, a Hindu youth was arrested on the complaint that he gave a Facebook status attacking Islam. In Shalla similarly, a Hindu youth was arrested on the allegation that he replied to the provocative speech of a Hefazat leader. Afterwards, there was a mob attack on Hindu lives and property and their women were harassed. If this is not communal torture then what is? Before the division in India in 1947 communal riots were random in some provinces like Bangladesh, Bihar, and Gujrat, etc. Before the division of Bengal Province in the same year, Dhaka was known as a city of riots. For long 30 years, Dhaka was a center of continuous Hindu and Muslim riots.







If one Muslim was attacked in Shakahri Bazar then two Hindus were attacked in Nawabpur. It was a daily occurrence. At that time the plea for these riots was that Hindus had played drums in front of mosques during their puja. On the other hand, Muslims were accused of slaughtering their cows in front of Hindu temples. The incitement for these riots was being spread by the-then communal parties and media. Sometimes they manufactured false news to provoke these communities.





Before the partition of India, it was argued that if the country was divided on the basis of religion then communal disturbances will go away. But after the partition more harrowing riots took place in both India and Pakistan. In 1950 a violent communal riot occurred in the then East Pakistan and more than a crore of Hindus left for India. Just before the partition of the country similar type of riot took place in Bihar and 20 lakhs of Bihari Muslims fled from India and a large number of them got shelter in the-then East Pakistan. They were called Muhajir and created a big social problem for Bengali Muslims. After the 1950's riot to safeguard the minority communities a treaty was signed between India and Pakistan.





It was known as the Nehru-Liaquat pact. Under that pact, more Hindus left East Pakistan. After the establishment of Pakistan, in this Muslim majority land, the government also was a communal one named Muslim League. Sometimes they initiated communal riots so that the Hindus were forced to leave their motherland. By the 1960s the majority community in East Pakistan became anti-communal and started to resist the government instigated riots. In 1964 under Sheikh Mujibur Rahman an anti-riot vigilance committee was formed and they successfully foiled a conspiracy to start riots with the help of Bihari Muhajirs by the-then Ayub-Monem government.





Bangabandhu's 6 points demand and the growing demand for independence by Bengalis in East Pakistan established communal harmony in the-then province. It lasted just for a few years after the independence. Then the autocratic and communal rule returned to Bangladesh and the harassment of the religious minorities began. Democratic rule returned to Bangladesh but harassment of minorities continued. BNP and Awami League both claimed that there were no communal riots during their rules. But this is not true. It is true that there were no communal riots but it was replaced by repression.





When two communities are both strong then there can be riots. If one side is too weak then they cannot resist or take revenge but has to face one-sided oppression. Now it is happening both in India and Bangladesh. The mass minority migration from Bangladesh has weakened the Hindu community. They have no leadership also. They cannot resist the majority's oppression now. Silent torture is going on them year after year. The pattern of repression upon minorities has changed. There are no more killings or public harassment now. The minorities who are rich or own property they are told:







'Take a small amount of money and leave the property to us. Otherwise, what will happen to you, you know.' Most of them obey this order. Not only the landed property of the minority community, but their women folks are also sometimes treated as property (in Arabic maal e ghanimat). In 2001 after BNP came to power with a massive victory, within 3 months 10,000 minority families left Bangladesh for West Bengal. This was disclosed by no other person but the-then Chief Minister of West Bengal, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. We only know of one name Purnima Shil, a teenager who was the victim of gang rape but there were at least a few hundred minority women young and old who were tortured violently but the number was suppressed.





A political scientist said when an army occupies a country their first victims are the property and women of the vanquished. When the minority community is very weak in a country they cannot keep their property and women safe. It happened in Germany in the last century. When Hitler came to power though the Jewish community was not weak still they were violently tortured and their women were raped and killed. Almost similar things are happening in Bangladesh and India now. The recent events in Myanmar is another instance of torture on the Rohingya minority. Before the partition of 1947 though the-then Hindu communities were a minority but they were the political and economic power in the undivided Bengal. Almost all Muslims were agriculturalists and underdeveloped communities. The position has reversed now for both communities. Now the political and socioeconomic powers are totally lost from the minority's hands and they are now the victims of silent torture. The old powerful Hindu middle class are now almost destroyed. But a new Hindu middle-class is slowly emerging. They are rising from lower-caste Hindus who remained in Bangladesh and who would not leave the country. They are now educated and becoming an articulate new middle class.





Once Bangladesh was a country of mixed culture and mixed religion. But under the communal rule of the Muslim League and subsequently, under BNP rule after independence, Bangladesh has now become a country of one culture and one religion. The new Hindu middle class has accepted this one culture rule and following the culture of the majority community. Awami League government has adopted a clever policy to treat this new Hindu middle class. They are being given high secretarial jobs in the administration but they are not getting a decision-making position in the administration or in society. I do not know when a Hindu will be placed in the position of President or general secretary of Awami League or a President, prime minister, or Chief of the Army in the country. I am doubtful if the next generation will see it. If Bangladesh does not become a truly secular country and adopt Bangabandhu's ideals, communal harmony will not be established in the country. The minority communities in both Bangladesh and India are suffering. We could not give equal rights in the society, in the administration because both countries could not yet establish secularism in society and the state.



The writer is a prominent journalist based in the United Kingdom.

