Diner Sheshe





"After my wife died 4 years ago, I slipped into depression. We'd found each other a little later in life; when we were both 50. But from the moment I met her, I knew the second innings of my life was going to be colorful. But she developed a chronic liver disease and died soon after.







And the worst part is, she died when she was in Surat and I was in Bombay. I didn't even get to say goodbye…6 months later, our dog also passed away; I hit rock bottom. I had taken an early retirement to be able to spend quality time with my wife, but now I had all the time in the world and no one to spend it with. My son would try to cheer me up, but he was working and I couldn't be the reason he stalled.







I'd spend my entire day in bed, just existing and speaking only when spoken to. A year passed by like that and then one day, I woke up to a bark. Surprised, I walked towards the door to be greeted by the most innocent eyes on the most excited dog I'd ever seen. He ran towards me, wanting to be petted. His energy was so infectious that I think after almost a year, I laughed.





I spent the whole day playing fetch with him and by the end, I named him Suzu!Later that night, my son told me how he got Suzu from a dog parlor where his previous owners had abandoned him. He came to me as a tiny pup and now, 3 years later, I think he's the fattest boy there is.And in these 3 years, my whole life has become about him. And I mean it when I say he's the best dog in the entire universe, and mind you, ever since I was a kid, I've always had a dog friend.







But Suzu remains unmatched. He's so punctual-even if he's out playing with his friends or on his night time walk, he will come back exactly after 30 mins, come what may. He's also very smart; you will never see him accept a treat from a stranger. But his most favorite thing to do is swim. So, every Sunday we take him to the beach where we let him be. He loves rolling in the sand and paddling in the sea.



Whenever I see him that happy, my heart is full. At 50, I found a companion in my wife and then at 73 I was fortunate enough to find a companion yet again, but this time in my Suzu. And when people tell me I saved Suzu by taking him in, I tell them that it's actually Suzu who saved me; I was drowning and he brought me back ashore."





