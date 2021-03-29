Worldwide waffling





The RBI on Monday announced setting up a Standing External Advisory Committee (SEAC) for evaluating applications for universal banks and small finance banks under former central bank deputy governor Shyamala Gopinath.The RBI had issued guidelines for 'on tap' licensing of universal banks in the private sector in August 2016 and guidelines for 'on tap' licensing of small finance banks in the private sector in December 2019.





The guidelines indicated that the applications for universal banks and small finance banks will be initially screened by the Reserve Bank to ensure prima facie eligibility of the applicants. It was also stated that a Standing External Advisory Committee, comprising eminent persons with experience in banking, financial sector and other relevant areas.









Temperatures are expected to plunge in the coming days with wintry showers, heavy rain and strong winds set to hit parts of the UK. The unsettled weather comes with British Summer Time beginning in the UK this weekend when clocks go forward one hour from 1am on Sunday. Some forecasters are predicting the cold and wet weather could continue into April and up to the Easter weekend.







Forecasters are warning of unsettled conditions with strong winds in northwestern areas from Tuesday and Wednesday. Then by Friday, rain and high winds are expected across most of the UK with some showers even turning wintry in the northwest.The Met Office said that bands of rain and strong winds will continue to move in from northern and western parts.













TEL AVIV, Israel - For three elections in a row, Israeli politics had an outsize guest star: Donald Trump. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made his close relationship with Trump - who was widely popular in Israel - a centerpiece of his campaigns. His Likud party hung a 15-story poster on Tel Aviv's busiest highway showing the two leaders grinning and shaking hands. Trump, who appeared to relish his political clout in the country, was widely seen as trying to swing the polls in Netanyahu's favor.



Shortly before the March 2019 election, Trump invited Netanyahu to the White House, guaranteeing him days of media coverage. As weary Israeli voters head to the polls for a fourth time in two years Tuesday, Netanyahu can no longer rely on a helping hand from the White House.









Shoppers in Welsh supermarkets can now buy non-essential goods again as it takes its next step in easing lockdown.Supermarkets have been barred from selling goods such as clothes, books and toys since Christmas Eve, when all non-essential shops had to close as strict COVID rules came in.But now aisles that were off limits and items that were covered up are back in business.





From today, garden centres in Wales are also allowed to trade for the first time in 2021. Wales is cautiously emerging from Level 4 restrictions and the "stay local" requirement which sets a "rule of thumb" limit of about five miles will be lifted on 27 March, allowing people to travel anywhere within Wales.









