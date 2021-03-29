What Dhaka is talking about





Popular actress Mishu Sabbir posted a picture on her FB page.The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Just awesome"Jhanutul Osama, fb









Popular Bangladeshi model, anchor Peya Jannatul posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and fans expressed their love through comments. "Just wow" Anindita Biswas , fb









Facebook user Soumya Mukherjeeposted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Wow! Awesome! "Prabin Tanchangya Dudhu , fb











Popular Bangladeshi singer Porshi posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received plenty of reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments "Best Of Luck" Muhammad Mani, fb











Leave Your Comments