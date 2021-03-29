SEU celebrates Golden Jubilee of Independence



Southeast University (SEU) organized an online discussion session on Sunday to celebrate the 50th Independence Day of Bangladesh. Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam, Vice Chancellor of Southeast University chaired the program while Mustafa Jabbar, Minister, Posts and Telecommunication Division graced the occasion as Chief Guest.







Md Rezaul Karim, Chairman, BoT, SEUT delivered his speech as the Guest of Honor. Prof Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin, Adviser to BoT delivered the Welcome Speech. Ekushey Padak Laureate Poet Mohammad Nurul Huda, also spoke as a special guest.











Leave Your Comments