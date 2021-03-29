PUPROA's new committee formed



A 23-member executive committee has been formed at the annual general meeting of the Private University Public Relations committee comprising of private university officials. The name of the new committee was proposed in a virtual ceremony on 23 March.





The new committee was approved with the consent of all present where Monirul Islam Rintu, Director (Public Relations), European University, has been appointed as the President and Abu Sadat, Deputy Director (Public Relations), United International University, has been appointed as the General Secretary of Private University Public Relations Officers' Association - PUPROA.

