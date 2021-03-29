South Africa plans to vaccinate 200,000 people daily



South Africa is targeting vaccinating about 200,000 people a day from mid-May as the government seeks to scale-up inoculations to tackle the pandemic, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.The government has set up 2,000 centers where the doses would be administered, Mkhize told the Sunday Times newspaper.Just over 230,000 people have been inoculated in South Africa so far. Shortages of doses threaten to upend South Africa's plans to vaccinate two-thirds of a population of about 60 million people this year, though the country is set to take delivery of 2.8 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the end of April.







Uneven vaccine distributionIf you're living in Israel, the United States or the United Kingdom, where vaccination programs are rolling out with remarkable speed, glimpses of a post-pandemic future are starting to appear: Schools have mostly reopened, family gatherings are being planned and summer vacations may be just over the horizon. Since mid-March, COVID-19 deaths have started trending upward again worldwide even as the numbers improved in the US and UK, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU) data.







So far, over 126.61 million confirmed cases and more than 2.77 million deaths have been reported across the world, according to JHU data. Worldwide, half a billion vaccine doses have been administered, according to Bloomberg's vaccine tracker. While shots have been given in some 140 countries.



the vast majority have gone to developed nations that secured early doses by the hundreds of millions. That disparity risks prolonging the pandemic, even for places currently leading the vaccination race.The World Health Organization (WHO) has been particularly condemning rich countries, saying they are directly responsible for the deaths of high-risk people in low- and middle-income countries, USA Today reported on Thursday.









--AP, Johannesburg





