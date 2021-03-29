3 Cox's Bazar councilors held



The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Sunday arrested four people, including three current and former councilors of Cox's Bazar municipality, on charges of helping Rohingyas to become voters and obtain passports with Bangladeshi birth certificates in exchange for money. The arrestees are former panel mayor and BNP leader Rafiqul Islam, former councilor Jabed Mohammad Kaiser Nobel, current councilor of ward 2 of the municipality Mizanur Rahman and office assistant of the birth registration branch of the municipality Didarul Alam.





The four were produced before the Cox's Bazar Special Judge's Court around 11:30 pm. Confirming the matter, the ACC Cox's Bazar court public prosecutor (PP) Abdur Rahim said that a separate team of the ACC led by Deputy Director Mahbub Alam and Assistant Director Sharif Uddin of the ACC's integrated district office Chittagong-2 arrested them in a raid on Sunday.





ACC Assistant Director Sharif Uddin said that in the last five years, the Anti-Corruption Commission has filed a total of 12 cases against Rohingyas for voting, assisting them in obtaining passports and issuing birth registration certificates. The ACC has filed a case alleging that Rohingyas got voters and passports with the help of Didarul Alam, an office assistant who worked with three former and current councilors and current councilor Mizanur Rahman.



