Modi's BD visit violated election code: Mamata



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, accusing him of trying to influence voters in West Bengal. She also claiming his visit to Bangladesh is a violation of the code of conduct of the election.Mamata Banerjee while addressing a rally in Kharagpur on Saturday said, "Elections are underway here and he goes to Bangladesh and lectures on Bengal. It is a total violation of code of conduct of the election."





Mamata Banerjee was referring to the PM offering prayers at a temple in Bangladesh's Orakandi, the birthplace of Hindu mystic figure and Matua community's spiritual guru Harichand Thakur, earlier in the day.





Orakandi is the abode of hundreds from the Hindu Matua community, a large number of whom are now residents of West Bengal and an important factor in elections.PM Modi, whose visit during the temple was seen by many as a political message, also addressed members of the Matua community, saying, "I was speaking to some people here. They were saying who could have thought that India's Prime Minister would visit Orakandi."





