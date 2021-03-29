'Modi's visit to expand ties with BD'



The just-concluded visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh will further expand ties between to fraternal neighbors, political analysts think.They said the visit will also strengthen the economic cooperation as well as connectivity.





Prof Kamrul Hasan Khan, secretary general of Bangladesh Peshajibi Samannoy Parishad told the Asian Age that, "We want good relations between Bangladesh and India. Friendship means both countries protecting each other's interests. We should look into those issues which cause losses to another country." "We are grateful to India for its unwavering and generous support during the Liberation War. Modi's visit is a great matter for Bangladesh as we want to remain good friends forever," he further said.





Dr Neem Chandra Bhowmik, convener of Bangladesh Conscious Citizen Committee (BCCC), a platform of eminent citizens with spirit of the Liberation War, said, "Bangladesh-India relation is based on the sacrifices of the Mukti Bahini and Mitro Bahini (Allied Force) during the 1971 Liberation War."







"In the last few years, our ties have reached remarkable heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi," he said, adding that "The leader of the largest democratic country in the world, Modi's visit during the celebrations of the birth centenary of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence is significant," added Prof Bhowmik, also a former ambassador to Nepal.





Hopefully, Indo-Bangla relationship, which also marked the 50 years of diplomatic ties of the two countries, will be a role model in the world, he added.On the Teesta water sharing deal and border killings, Dr Bhowmik said, "Officials from both the countries are negotiating regarding water sharing of six common rivers including Teesta. We hope the issue will be resolved as early as possible.""On the border, Bangladesh and India have agreed to patrol in a coordinated way on the border and number of border haats (bazaars) will be increased. I think such initiatives will reduce the killings on border."





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for home on Saturday ending a two-day visit. He visited Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex in Gopalganj's Tungipara and two temples there. Terming Bangabandhu 'a great statesman', he paid rich tributes to the Father of Nation by placing a wreath on his grave. Five Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between two the countries during the trip, Modi's first overseas agenda since the pandemic started.





















