Airlines gear-up anti-Covid steps



Worried over the spike in Covid-19 infections, private and the national flag carrier Biman, have geared up their activities to keep passengers safe from being infected, according to aviation officials on Sunday.Biman Bangladesh Airlines, US-Bangla, Regent and Novoair.





Mr. Mesbah-Ul Islam Head of marketing and sales of Novo Air said about the current situation of domestic a flight to The Asian Age "We are following government health rules for covid-19 and we strictly maintain social distance, we supply mask and hand sanitizer to the passengers on ground or on aircraft. "





"We are keeping two seats empty on every flight, so that distance is maintained," he added. Travel increases your chance of getting infected with COVID-19 and also its spread due as seats are close to one another. Airports, bus stations, train stations, and rest stops are places where travelers can be exposed to the virus.







Bangladesh government reported 35 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,908 new cases on Sunday. The country's total infections and fatalities reached respectively 5,95,714 and 8,904, the health directorate said. However, the epidemic infected 127,389,878 people and killed 2,791,015 across the globe till date, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles coronavirus cases and deaths.





