China repressing thousands of Tibetans in labor camps, study finds



China is coercing hundreds of thousands of people in Tibet into military-style training centers that experts say are akin to labor camps, a study has said. The report by the Tibet Advocacy Coalition is based on state media reports, policy documents and satellite imagery which different news agencies have corroborated. The study also compares the situation to what has been documented among ethnic Uighurs in the Xinjiang region.Chinese authorities have not yet commented on the findings.





The push to retrain rural workers is closely linked to President Xi Jinping's vow to eliminate poverty in China this year.Remote and mainly-Buddhist Tibet is governed as an autonomous region of China, which is accused of suppressing cultural and religious freedom there.

Beijing says it is fostering progress and development in the Himalayan region.





The report, authored by Adrian Zenz, an independent Tibet and Xinjiang researcher, says that 500,000 people, mostly subsistence farmers and herders, were trained in the first seven months of 2020 and authorities have set quotas for the mass transfer of those workers within Tibet and to other parts of China.





According to Chinese government plans that have been cited, the training schemes are to develop "work discipline, Chinese language and work ethics".

It adds that the aim is to change "can't do, don't want to do and don't dare to do" attitudes toward work, while also calling for "unspecified measures to effectively eliminate indolent people."





The study adds the training programs lead to most of the workers ending up in low paid jobs, including in textile manufacturing, construction and agriculture."In the context of Beijing's increasingly assimilatory ethnic minority policy, it is likely that these policies will promote a long-term loss of linguistic, cultural and spiritual heritage," it warns.





