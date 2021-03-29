Freedom fighter, martyr's family cry for recognition



Bangladesh is all set celebrate its 50 years of Independence achieved with the blood of three million people. Yet, there are those who are crying for their contribution to the war.These are tales of pain of 50 years of being freed from the shackles of Pakistan with the hope that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will take steps will embrace them heroes and nothing more.





Joynal Abedin, 82, became emotional when recollecting the fear, yet joy, in 1971, saying "I am a Freedom Fighter too. I risked my life and did what I could at that time for freedom. Does only taking up weapons makes one a Freedom Fighter?" He is the man who tailored the first flag of Bangladesh in this Upazila and hoisted amid the cover of darkness along with leftwing politician Khorshed Lohani, who was martyred at the fag end of the nine-month war.







"I did not use a sewing machine as it would have made noise and the Bihari security men would kill me. I stitched it with my hands ... my friend Khorshed Lohani gave me the flag design," he said with great pride. Then Khorshed Lohani came and together we raised the flag on top of a tree whispering Joy Bangla (Victory to Bengal)."





Abedin had his "Janata Tailors" in Badarganj town which was well-known for its work and tghus he was well-known by its residents, including the Biharis.He told the Asian Age that both of them hid as the Pakistani collaborators and the police started to look for him and Khorshed. "They brought down the Bangladesh flag and burned it calling us names."





"I was almost caught one day in April as they came to my tailoring shop moments before I reached there and my cutting master Abdul Mannan who knew Urdu very well told them I had left the area," he said adding "Mannan and my Bihari assistant Abul told me to leave quickly and go into hiding the moment I reached my shop."







Khorshed Lohani used to come and go from India mainly to recruit men to fight and was martyred at the fag end of the war while in action.They came shouting "where is the gaddar (traitir) tailor ... he made the flag. Khorshed Lohani Joynal Abedin are two gaddars and we will find and kill them for betryaing Pakistan."







They went crazy as they searched for the two and went from house-to-house ing for them He mentioned that the other man who was also with them was Comrade Jiten Dutta of the National Awami Party.





His last wish is to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to pay his respects to her and seek the Freedom Fighters allowance that she has introduced. "Then I will live in peace as a happy man for the rest of my life. He questioned: "I am 82 years old and so tell me how many more days I have in this world? I hope I can die as a happy man without hardship and dependent on my two sons."The story of martyred valiant Freedom Fighter Khorshed Lohani is an insult not only for them, but for each and every Bengali.





Raushanara, 65, lost her husband at a young age with two sons who were two and half years old and six month respectively. The family is now mainly dependant on the younger son who works as a teller in the Agrani Bank in this town, while his wife lost a job as a librarian with Badarganj Government College over new government rules of recruitment.

Recollecting the days during the war, she said "Khorshed is a recognised Freedom Fighter who raised the first flag with Joynal Abedin, fought and also recruited men for the Mukti Bahini."





The Pakistani army tried to go to his village Lohanipara, but the boatmen hid to stop them from crossing the Chikli River, which saved Lohani and rest of the villagers from the wrath of the occupation army and local collaborators who belonged to a local madrassah.







"After independence he was remembered with honour on special days and then suddenly after few years his name was dropped from the local list. We protested and the authorities must investigate the matter as well as the list sent for recognition as Freedom Fighter," she said with tears rolling down her cheek.





Raushanara weeped and said "Nobody listens to our please and do not even enquire about our welfare. Why is this injustice with us and why should Khorshed Lohani's deeds and sacrifice be erased from the history of our war.""Those responsible must be punished as Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu, is in power and she is a strong leader who upholds justice," she added.





