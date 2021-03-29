No scarcity of Covid-19 vaccine: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually speaks at a program organized by the Awami League at its central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Sunday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday reiterated her call to the countrymen to wear facemasks and said there is no scarcity of vaccine in the country. "More vaccines are coming including those gifted by India and there is no fear of shortages," she said adding, "I request all not to go outside without wearing masks.







Everyone should ensure that they will wear masks and maintain the health guidelines" Taking part in a discussion marking the Golden Jubilee of the country's independence virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence, she said that inoculation against the Covid-19 that her government has initiated would be continued as it is their duty to save lives of the masses alongside ensuring their health protection.





Bangladesh Awami League (AL) organized the discussion at its central office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital, BSS reports.Referring to the fresh surge of the coronavirus with different variants, the Prime Minister said, "We have to take prompt measures like the earlier ones to check it."





She said that they will open educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities after the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr in view of the sudden surge in the Covid-19 infection.She added: "It is a matter of regret that we cannot open the educational institutes now as there is a fresh surge in the coronavirus infection. We will open the schools, colleges and universities after Eid."





Sheikh Hasina, also the AL president, asked her party and its associate bodies' leaders and activists to stand by the people as they did during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.In this connection, she said, "We all (AL leaders and activists) have to take preparation to work for dispelling the sufferings of the people caused by the fresh surge in Covid-19 infections."





She asked her party leaders and workers to take measures to ensure that the people follow the directives regarding the health guidelines that her government announced since outbreak of the coronavirus.The Prime Minister also directed her party men to distribute masks among the people and extend all sorts of supports to the distressed people.AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader gave the welcome address.





AL Presidium Members Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, and Abdur Rahman, Organising Secretary SM Kamal Hossain, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, International Affairs Secretary Dr Shammi Ahmed, central committee member Prof Merina Jaman, Dhaka South and North City AL General Secretaries Humayun Kabir and SM Mannan Kochi took part in the discussion.





AL Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap conducted the function.At the outset of the discussion, all the AL leaders stood in solemn silence for one minute to show respect to the memories of the martyrs of Language Movement, Liberation War and August 15, 1975 carnage and all the democratic and progressive movements.





Leave Your Comments