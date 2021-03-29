Hefazat's hell in Brahmanbaria

Hefazat men set fire to a building in Brahmanbaria town on Sunday. -Collected



All hell broke out in this south-eastern district on Sunday during a one-day nationwide general strike enforced by the radical Hefazat-e-Islam protesting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh, but it fizzled out in rest of Bangladesh.





But, activists belonging to the ruling Awami League and its associate organizations countered the strikers by taking to the streets, while police used batons, burst tear gas shells and opened fire to fend off rowdy activists from the Hefazat-e-Islam. In a related development, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Sunday urged the strikers to stop vandalism and arson attack on government properties across the country. "Otherwise, we will take stern action against those involved," he warned.





He said some strikers destroyed government properties in Hathazari, Ashuganj, Sarail, Brahmanbaria and in capital Dhaka. The government is closely monitoring the situation. At least three people were killed and 50 injured in a clash between Hefazat activists and police in Sarail area in Brahmanbaria to ward off an attack on police Khatihata Highway Police Station. The Hefazat men so far torched or damaged railway station and other government buildings. Clashes left at least people injured.







At least 15 people, including the officer-in-charge of Sirajdikhan Police Station, were injured in a clash Hefazat men in Sirajdikhan upazila of Munshiganj during the stoppage. At least 10 people were injured during a calsh between the pro-and anti-strikers in Sylhet city during the dawn-to-dusk hartal. Pro-strikers set two buses of the state-run Bangladesh Road Transport and Corporation (BRTC) on fire at Rajshahi Truck Terminal in the city's Amchattar area during the stoppage.





Meanwhile, Transport services were normal across the country with no obstacles seen as commuters joined their work on Sunday, the week's first working day.Long distance bus services from capital's Sayedabad and Jatrabari and Dhaka-Chhattogram rail route were stopped by Hefazat men.Hefazat activists set fire to tyres at Jatrabari and Signboard around 7:30am, halting traffic movement on Dhaka-Chattogram highway.







Some students of Madaninagar Madrasha put up barricade on Dhaka-Chittagong highway by burning tires from Sanarpar to Shimrail crossing in the morning, disrupting Dhaka's road communications with Chattogram and Sylhet.In capital Dhaka, Hefazat men also brought out processions in Lalbagh, Paltan, Baitul Mukarram, Mohammadpur, Basila, Saat Masjid and Jatrabari areas in the morning. Hefazat will observe a "Doa Dibosh" today -- offering prayers for their dead activists.





Hefazat Secretary General Nurul Islam Jihadi and Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque announced the programs at a press conference held at Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish office in Dhaka's Paltan area.On the other hand, various political parties including Bangladesh Awami League have staged demonstrations and hold rallies in city's many spots protesting extremist Islamic party Hefazat's hartal which was enforced yesterday.







Bangladesh Swadhinata Parishad has formed a human chain and hold rally in front of the national press club protesting anti state conspiracy and hartal.

Adviser to the Bangladesh Swadhinata Parishad Barrister Zakir Ahmed presided over the protest program while its general secretary Shahadat Hossain Toel, Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote general secretary Arun Sarkar Rana and Awami League leader M.A Karim spoke among others.They urged the people who believe in the spirit of the Liberation War and soldiers of Sheikh Mujib to face any kind of conspiracy hatched against the country.





A protest rally against hartal was held at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue led by Jatiya Sramik League general secretary Azam Khashru.Besides, Bangladesh Jubo League led by its general secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil and Bangladesh Swecchhasebak League led by its general secretary Abzalur Rahman Babu also hold protest rallies and staged demonstrations against hartal at the same venue.





Bangladesh Krishak League Dhaka South city unit protested the hartal in the capital. Krishak League Vice-President lawmaker Hosne Ara Begum presided over the protest rally. Meanwhile, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) has hold protest procession against the Hefazat's hartal at 19 Bangabandhu Avenue. JSD central leaders were present at the protect procession. Additional reporting by staff correspondent in Dhaka





