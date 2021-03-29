Southeast Bank relocates its Uttara Branch



Southeast Bank Limited relocated its Uttara Branch to Arhams, Plot No- 79, Sector- 7, Dhaka-Mymensingh Main Road, Uttara C/A with the noble end of extending better services from a better location. Duluma Ahmed, Vice-Chairperson of Southeast Bank Limited formally inaugurated the new location of Uttara Branch as the Chief Guest.





Mohammad Habib Hasan, Member of Parliament, Dhaka-18; M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank; Zakir Ahmed Khan, Advisor, Southeast Bank and Mrs. Farzana Azim, Sponsor Shareholder of Southeast Bank were also present at the inaugural ceremony.







Renowned businessmen, industrialists, customers, educationists, local elites and other officials of Southeast Bank were also attended. Southeast Bank's first and the foremost priority is to provide quality service and maximum satisfaction to the customers. From now on, it will provide all kind of modern and technology backed Conventional and Islamic Banking Services from this Branch.



