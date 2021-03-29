Mercantile Bank launches 5 sub-branches



Mercantile Bank Limited has launched five Sub-branches across the country to provide banking services to the customers. The bank's Chairman Morshed Alam inaugurated the sub-branches as the chief guest at the virtual inauguration ceremony held at the bank's headquarters on Sunday, said a press release issued by Mercantile bank.Five sub-branches are Sindurpur sub-branch and Academy Road sub-branch in Feni, Kalishuri Bazar sub-branch in Patuakhali, Dakpara sub-branch in keraniganj, Dhaka and Chatipatti sub-branch in Cumilla.





Vice Chairman of the bank M Amanullah, the bank's Managing Director and CEO Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Vice Chairman of the bank Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Chairman of Mercantile Bank Foundation AKM Shaheed Reza, Chairman of Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd MA Khan Belal, Directors ASM Feroz Alam and Mohammad Abdul Awal, Additional Managing Director of the Bank Mati Ul Hasan along with invited guests and valued customers of the bank, DMDs, five HOBs of controlling branch of the sub-branches, in-charges of the sub-branches, Regional Heads and senior executives were present virtually on the occasion.

