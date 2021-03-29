Kazi Hayat leaves hospital



Director, screenwriter and actor Kazi Hayat tested negative for Covid-19. His son Kazi Maruf confirmed the information in the morning on Sunday. "I will take my father home shortly," he said. "Alhamdulillah, he is healthy. My family is thankful to Allah and grateful to the countrymen" he added. It is found that Kazi Hayat's wife Romisa Hayat left the hospital three days ago after recovering from Covid-19. Kazi Hayat has brrn receiving treatment from home since March 6 after being infected with corona. However, as his condition deteriorated, he was admitted to the hospital on the advice from a doctor.





