Taapsee's 'Thappad' wins the Filmfare Award



It is that time of the year again when Bollywood's biggest and brightest talents are celebrated! The 66th Vimal Elaichi Filmfare Awards 2021 has concluded today with Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' bagging the Best Film award. Amitabh Bachchan's 'Gulabo Sitabo', Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', Anurag Basu's multi-starrer drama 'Ludo' and Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warriro' were among the contenders for the Best Film award.







The actress also won the Best Actress (Female) for her performance in the film. In the Anubhav Sinha directorial, Taapsee portrayed the character of an educated, upper-middle-class woman who is forced to take stock of her relationship after being slapped by her husband.





Though the people around Taapsee's character consider it as a trivial issue, however, she decides to fight back. It also starred Pavail Gulati who played the role of Taapsee's husband. Interestingly, last year, the actress had received the Critics Best Actor in Leading Role (Female) for 'Saand Ki Aankh'. She shared the award with her co-star Bhumi Pednekar.





Leave Your Comments