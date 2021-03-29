Pooja Chopra wishes Lucknowites a very Happy and colourful Holi



Actress Pooja Chopra who was shooting in Lucknow till recently made the most of her visit to the city. A frequent visitor to Lucknow, this time Pooja celebrated Holi with the Lucknow Times team in front of the Roomi Darwaza in the old city. Playing with gulaal, Pooja had a great time giving our lensman some beautiful poses and said, "Lucknow is one city where I always love to come. This is the land of the nawabs, kebabs, chikan kari, Bhool Bhullaiya and Roomi Darwaza. I have a special affinity with this place. I love coming here."





She adds, "Hum yahan shoot kar rahe the Jahan Chaar Yaar ke liye and almost teen hafte se hu yahan par. Bahut mazaa aaya yahan, Lucknow se waise bhi purana rishta hai kyunki ek aur film shoot kari hai yahan. Lucknow ke saath kuch aisa lagta hai jaise koi saccha waala pyaar hota hai na jo bahut azeez hota hai waisa feel hota hai kyunki yahan ki log bahut tameezdaar hai jo Mumbia ya Delhi mein nahi milte.



Aur yahan ka khana itna lazeez hai ki aap khud ko control nahi kar sakte hai so workout double ho jaata hai. Aur Bhool Bhulaiya mein toh hum sach mein kho hi gaye the."About Holi, Pooja said, "I love this festival. It fills the air with so much positivity and makes life so colourful. I wish all Lucknowites a very Happy and colourful Holi."





Leave Your Comments