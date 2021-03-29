Dancers facing imminent danger



To celebrate the Bangabandhu's birth centenary and golden jubilee of independence at the National Parade Square on Friday, artist Warda Rehab and her group Dhriti Nrittalaya received acclaim by performing a dance at the cultural event of 'Mujib Chirantan'. Following this, she is planning for fresh projects. Besides, the worsening corona situation has made her think. She fears that the dancers will be in danger should they stop working.





Recently, the artist and choreographer has written two choreographies titled 'Bangabandhu in Women's Awakening and Empowerment' and 'Shei Theke shuru din bodoler pala'. She has also done a job with the F Minor Band on small ethnic groups. "I dance all the time," he said of the last day of 'Mujib Chirantan'.





On the Independence Day, I have tried to highlight the power, ideology and morality of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, not dance. The organizers just said the theme then I planned and choreographed it.I have been busy with this programme since March 1. I like doing the job very much. When people appreciate it, it feels better. Many backstage dancers lost their job at this time of year due to corona.







The situation could be the same this year. Concerned with this, Warda said, the liitle number of front-line dancers cannot take care of behind the scene dancers. "It will not be right for us to opt lockdown for the ongoing covid situation, as work cannot be stopped. Rather maintaining proper health protocoals everything should continue as usual. If one want to survive, he has to not only stay safe at home, he also have to raise the cost of living" she added.

Leave Your Comments