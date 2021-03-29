Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Jatiyo Abritti Puroshkar introduced



'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Jatiyo Abritti Puroshkar' was introduced to recognize the contribution to the recitation industry. Bangladesh Abritti Shomonnoy Parishad introduced the accord on Friday marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence. The accord will be conferred upon to the best Bengali language recitation artists spreading all over the world on the basis of the overall contribution for recitation every year.





This year, for the first time, the medal has been conferred to Golam Mustafa, a noted artist of the country. The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib National Recitation Medal will be awarded on March 31 every year.Bangladesh Abritti Shomonnoy Parishad President Asaduzzaman Noor presided over a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity's Sagar-Runi auditorium on Saturday morning.





Speakers noted that due to the sudden worsening of the corona situation, this year's award programme will be held in October. The medal will be awarded on the first day of the National Recitation Festival of Bangladesh Abritti Shomonnoy Parishad marking the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Independence.







Besides, 'Golam Mustafa Recitation Medal' of 2020, 'Brishti-Dola Medal' and 'Kamrul Hasan Monju Medal' of 2021 will be given.Bangladesh Abritti Shomonnoy Parishad has been providing various awards for a long time. Among them are 'Golam Mustafa Recitation Padak', 'Brishti-Dola Padak', 'Kamrul Hasan Monju Padak'.





Ahkam Ullah, General Secretary of the Parishad in a written statement said that the historic speech of March 7 is the best poem of Bengal and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is the best poet and reciter because of that poem. That is why the National Recitation Award has been introduced in the name of this great hero of independence. The Parishad has been working for several months to complete the necessary formalities including approval for the introduction of the medal.





The Bangladesh Abritti Shomonnoy Parishad has also received approval from the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust to confer the medal in the name of the Father of the Nation after receiving approval from the President of the Trust Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. to introduce the national medal. Presidium members of the Parishad Belayet Hossain, Rafiqul Islam, Regina Wali Leena, joint General Secretaries Azharul Haque Azad, Masuduzzaman, Rashed Hasan, Kazi Mahtab Sumon and others were also present at the press conference.

Leave Your Comments