'Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition' underway

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi jointly inaugurate 'Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition' at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital on Friday. -PID



A digital exhibition of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Mahatma Gandhi is Babuji is drawing crowd as it is the first such event honouring two great people of the world.It was launched during the recent visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the visitor jointly launched the exhibition.





The Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition enables people to experience historic bonds that bind Bangladesh and India together through their shared sacrifice was launched in the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital. Earlier, they jointly inaugurated the exhibition in New Delhi on December 17, 2020, during a virtual summit. In the future, the exhibition will be displayed in the United Nations, then in Kolkata in 2022.





On his arrival at the BICC, Sheikh Hasina received her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. Later, both the premiers and Sheikh Rehana, Bangabandhu's younger daughter, joined a photo session.'Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition' curator and Indian national Birad Rajaram Yagnik briefed both the prime ministers while they were visiting the exhibition.





Following the two-day display at BICC, the exhibition will be staged at Shilpakala Academy for a month. Later, the exhibition will tour all divisional locations for three weeks. Aside from displaying photographs and digital content on different historic events of the two countries, the walls will also be hung with historical quotes of the two leaders.

Leave Your Comments