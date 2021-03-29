Mahmudullah pleased with team's intent despite big defeat in 1st T20



Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad was pleased with his side's intent despite conceding a big defeat in the first T20 against New Zealand at Hamilton.Bangladesh tasted a 66-run defeat in the match, being restricted to 144-8 after New Zealand compiled 210-3. The captain in Bangladesh's T20 format said, the players went with the aim to win the game even though the target was bigger enough. "One positive thing that I want to take is the intent, which was good to see.



In T20 cricket, you can be all out for 100-120 runs. But if you can show the attitude of winning the match, then the opportunity may come to your way," Mahmudullah said in a recorded video message sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday.







Mahmudullah said they at least had the chance to win the game as they were able to check the naturalflamboyance of New Zealand batsmen initially after Nasum Ahmed dismissed opener Finn Allen for naught in the first over for his debut wicket.But according to the captain, Devon Conway, who hammered a 53 ball-90 not out took the game away from them."I think we had the chance [to win the game]," Mahmudullah said. 'We had taken wicket at the beginning and kept their run rate under seven. But the way Devon [Conway] batted, he took the game away. He has been in nice form of late and didn't give us any opportunity."





He went on to saying: "But our bowlers bowled well, so I can't blame them. We had some misfield, which went for boundary. If we can restrict them to 190, we can chase that. But we lost wickets in cluster, which didn't help our cause but unfortunately in our batting, that is happening repeatedly."





Bangladesh had two debutants in the match in Nasum Ahmed and Shoriful Islam. At the same time, they have just one senior in Mahmudullah in this game with Tamim Iqbal returning home after ODI series for personal reasons, while Mushfiqur Rahim was rested following a shoulder injury in the third ODI. Shakib Al Hasan earlier skipped the series. Whole thing made Bangladesh an inexperienced side in this match again.





"But it is good opportunity for the young players. Specially for Naim Sheikh, Afif Hossain and the two debutants. It's an opportunity for them to show the world that they are capable. You can't get all of your experienced players simultaneously always, so you have to cope with that situation. Someone should come up and show that he is able to win the game for Bangladesh," Mahmudullah remarked.





Leave Your Comments