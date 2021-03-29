BD start T20 series with crushing defeat

New Zealand's Finn Allen fell first ball on his international debut against Bangladesh in the 1st T20I, in Hamilton on Sunday. -Getty



The visitors' Bangladesh's nightmare run in New Zealand continued as they suffered a massive 66-run defeat to New Zealand in the three-match T20 International series opener at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.







After New Zealand captain Tim Southee chose to bat first, the hosts scored 210/3 (20 overs). In reply, Bangladesh managed to score 144/8 (20 overs).Once again Bangladesh batting unimpressed in this New Zealand tour as they failed to provide a good start. The visitors lost the wickets at regular intervals as they had no chance to fight back in that chasing.





Opener Mohammad Naim scored 27 runs while the next three batsmen failed to reach the double-digit scores. Captain Mahmudullahwas also dismissed for just 11 runs. When Bangladesh were struggling on 59/6, Afif Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin played some respectful knocks as the visitors managed to achieve at least a respectful total.





While Afif scored 45 off 33 balls (5 fours and only six), Saifuddin scored run-a-ball 34 not out (3 fours and only six).Among the New Zealand bowlers, Ish Sodhi got four wickets as he had bowling figures of 4-0-28-4. Also, Lockiew Ferguson scalped two wickets (4-0-25-2) while captain Tim Southee (1/34) and Hamish Bennett (1/20) bagged one wicket each.





Debutant left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed started the day in a strong fashion as he dismissed the debutant opener Finn Allen for a golden duck and that too on the sixth ball of the day. But then Martin Guptill and Devon Conway put up the 52 runs partnership for the second wicket.





In the seventh over, Nasum Ahmed took another wicket as this time he dismissed the other opener Guptill for 35 runs. But then in-form Conway and another T20I debutant Will Young set up the strong partnership of 105 runs for the third wicket. Conway completed his fifty in 37 balls while Young scored a half-century in just 28 balls.Devon Conway, who was adjudged man of the series in three-match ODI, translated his ODI form into T20 series, as he struck an unbeaten 92 off 53, clobbering 11 fours and three sixes to set up the platform of Kiwis big total.





In the 17th over, Mahedi Hasan finally dismissed Young for 53 runs off 30 balls (2 fours and 4 sixes) but then Conway and Glenn Phillips ended the innings with another firing 52 runs partnership for the unbroken fourth wicket. Conway once again remained not out on the 90s as this time he scored 92 not out off 52 balls (11 fours and 3 sixes). Meanwhile, Phillips scored 24 not out off just 10 balls with the help of 3 fours and only sixer.The second T20 between the two sides is on Tuesday at Napier.

Leave Your Comments