Gas cylinder blast in Sylhet: Injured woman dies at DMCH





A woman, who suffered burn injuries following a gas cylinder explosion in Biswanath upazila of Sylhet district one week ago, died at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital on Sunday.





The deceased was identified as Dilara Begum (60), wife of Waris Ali of Sridharpur village in the upazila.





On March 22, six people including Dilara sustained burn injuries when the gas cylinder in their kitchen exploded, said Shamim Musa, officer-in-charge of Bishwanath Police Station.





Injured Moinul Islam, Foysal Ahmed, Wares Ali, Naim Ahmed, Dilara Begum and Kamran Mia were taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital where doctors referred Dilara, Foysal and Moinul to the burn unit of DMCH.





Dilara breathed her last around 7:00pm on Sunday while Moinul has been kept on life support.





The condition of other injured is improving.

Leave Your Comments