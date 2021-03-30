Digital Healthcare Solutions Celebrates International Women’s Day









This International Women’s Day- a day dedicated solely to celebrate the contributions and legacy of womanhood and raise awareness about equality and women empowerment – DH celebrates that over the last year it has supported the healthcare and health costs of over 450,000 women.

Since, its inception, DH has been relentlessly working towards mitigating the gap between the rich and poor, rural and urban people, in the health sector of Bangladesh. Due to the existing biases in the society, women are still largely marginalized, and therefore, compared to men, access to basic needs such as healthcare still remains a major challenge for them. DH through its innovative and affordable services has been able to cater to the needs of these women by making healthcare accessible to them, where they can get both General Practitioner and Specialist consultations from the comfort of their home, using just a mobile phone.





Through various campaigns and projects DH has registered over 450,000 women under various health plans and packages which provides free consultations and Free Health Cashback to its members along with their families. In the last few months alone, DH has also provided over 1300 consultation with General Practitioners for free along with over 1100 consultations with Specialists including Gynaecologists and Paediatricians.

To account for the shortage of doctors in rural areas, DH has initiated projects with partners where trained health providers give various types of health services specially to women and their families regarding pregnancy and child-birth. This has led to delivery with skilled birth attendants to increase from 13.4% to 37.4% and reduced various complications that arise from child-birth at home without any medical assistance, amongst the very poor. Around 350 Health providers provided over 1200 families with health service. DH has also paid over BDT 2,432,400 in claims against Free Health cashback for maternity coverage, in the last few months.





This year, in an effort to acknowledge the achievements of the women of DH, the management of DH conducted a virtual session with all the female employees on 8th March where MT celebrated and thanked them for their contribution to DH.





In an effort to ensure that the female employees of DH are comfortable & happy and based on this year’s theme ‘Choose to Challenge’, DH also conducted a virtual session with them on 1st March where they discussed about the challenges they face and proposed various innovative solutions so that DH can cater to all the needs of its female employees.





Dr. Sharmin Zahan, Head of Ecosystem and Business Development say, “As COVID-19 pandemic has flashed a harsh light on the inequality across the health and other areas, at DH, we are determined to use our privilege in making digital health accessible for all, particularly for the women and their families. We believe, not only with our core services, but, together with our ecosystem partners, both at local and global level, we can ensure #HealthForAll in Bangladesh and meaningful contributions to the gender equality in global health.”





Dr. Tanhar Islam, Manager, Clinical Team says, “I believe women can bring the most enlightened changes to the society as only we've seen the darkest side of it. I'm proud to be a part of DH family where I can flourish myself without facing any negative force and doing something meaningful for the society as well. In last 4 years we served women from every corner of Bangladesh through Telemedicine Service and I strongly believe our efforts will definitely contribute to make the struggling women healthy, strong and independent. Let's be powerful and let's make our world a safer place. Happy women's day!"





