Bangladesh win toss and bowl in 2nd New Zealand T20

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl in the second Twenty20 international against New Zealand in Napier on Tuesday.





Teams:





Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah (capt), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed.





New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee (capt), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Adam Milne.





Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)





TV Umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)





Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

