14-day institutional quarantine mandatory for travellers from European countries: CAAB

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) on Tuesday made 14 days of complete mandatory institutional quarantine for passengers from any European country, including UK, effective from zero hour on March 31 until further notice.
CAAB took the decision after reviewing the deterioration of Covid-19 situation throughout the country and around the world.
On completion of the quarantine period, Covid-19 PCR test will be carried out and the passenger will be released if the test result is negative, CAAB said in a circular.
Passengers originating from elsewhere, except European countries and UK, will strictly maintain 14 days' home quarantine if no Covid-19 symptoms are found during health check on arrival in Bangladesh, CAAB added.
"But if any Covid-19 symptoms are detected or observed, s/he shall have to complete mandatory 14 days' institutional quarantine at government facilities or government approved hotel at own expenses," CAAB also said.
CAAB said irrespective of the Covid-19 vaccination, all passengers coming to Bangladesh must possess and show PCR based Covid-19 negative certificate during departure from origin and on arrival at the airport.
The PCR test shall be done within 72 hours of the flight departure time.
