14-day institutional quarantine mandatory for travellers from European countries: CAAB









Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) on Tuesday made 14 days of complete mandatory institutional quarantine for passengers from any European country, including UK , effective from zero hour on March 31 until further notice.





CAAB took the decision after reviewing the deterioration of Covid-19 situation throughout the country and around the world.





On completion of the quarantine period, Covid-19 PCR test will be carried out and the passenger will be released if the test result is negative, CAAB said in a circular.





Passengers originating from elsewhere, except European countries and UK, will strictly maintain 14 days' home quarantine if no Covid-19 symptoms are found during health check on arrival in Bangladesh, CAAB added.





"But if any Covid-19 symptoms are detected or observed, s/he shall have to complete mandatory 14 days' institutional quarantine at government facilities or government approved hotel at own expenses," CAAB also said.





CAAB said irrespective of the Covid-19 vaccination, all passengers coming to Bangladesh must possess and show PCR based Covid-19 negative certificate during departure from origin and on arrival at the airport.





The PCR test shall be done within 72 hours of the flight departure time.

Leave Your Comments