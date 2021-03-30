Covid-19: Govt raises bus fares





In the wake of growing Covid-19 cases, the government has increased the fares of public transport by 60 percent across the country, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.





The order will remain in force for the next two weeks, said Obaidul Quader while talking to reporters at a press briefing.





Passengers will have to pay the additional bus fares from Wednesday, he said.





Earlier on May 31, 2020, the government raised the fares of inter-district and long-haul (Dhaka, Chittagong cities and adjoining areas) buses and minibuses by 60 percent in order to compensate bus owners carrying 50 percent less passengers to prevent the transmission of Coronavirus.





Leave Your Comments