Discussion on Golden Jubilee of Independence at ISU





Engineer AKM Mosharraf Hussain, Chairman, Board of Trustees, International Standard University (ISU), said, the bravery, strong leadership and historic speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman gave us the opportunity to celebrate the golden jubilee of great independence. He said at a discussion meeting organized by ISU on the occasion of the golden jubilee of great independence on Monday afternoon.



ISU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Engineer Abdul Atiqur Rahman, Vice Chairman, Board of Trustees was present as the special guest in the presidency of Abdul Awal Khan. 'Living in an independent country was a kind of peace of mind. He expressed his gratitude to those whose blood and sacrifices were exchanged in this country.







Vice-Chancellor Prof. Abdul Awal Khan said that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman called for independence by uniting the people. He became the leader of the millions of hearts of the people because of his leadership, he added.







