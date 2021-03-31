Diner Sheshe





"I would have never guessed what was in store for me when I boarded my flight from Delhi to Bangalore. While we were flying over Bhopal, an emergency bell started ringing for a doctor. One person volunteered. But then, there was another emergency call- 'We need more doctors for a woman in distress.' I stood up; a crew member told me that the woman was suffering from abdominal pain.She was pregnant and kept saying, 'The pain is too much!' I was helping her walk when I suddenly noticed blood stains on the carpet; 'She's having a miscarriage,' I thought.





But then I saw her baby crowning! I looked at her and said, 'You're going into labor!' The woman had mixed up her dates; she was 32 weeks pregnant! I was a gynecologist, but I hadn't delivered a baby in over 10 years. But I didn't have time to be nervous; I instructed the cabin crew to use the space near one of the lavatories as a labor room. Fortunately, this was not the mother's first time giving birth. I was in awe of her composure; she calmed me down and trusted me. That gave me the belief that I could deliver her baby 25,000 feet above the ground!





Because of the pandemic, I already had gloves, a face shield and a mask. Everyone on board looked at me with hope and were on my side 100 percent; within minutes, the mother pushed out her baby! The baby cried in my arms and everyone applauded when the pilot announced, 'We have a new member on board!' I forgot about the mother as the moment seized me! I ran back to her and she asked, 'is it a girl or a boy? And I replied, 'You delivered a boy'. She was so happy; she held me and said, 'My daughter will be so excited to see her little brother, thank you so much!'







Humans of Bombay, Fb

