Holy Shab-e-Barat observed



The holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune and forgiveness, was observed in the country on Monday night with due religious fervour. According to Muslim belief, Shab-e-Barat is the night when Allah arranges the affairs of the following year. On this night, Allah writes the destinies of all the creations for the coming year by taking into account their past deeds, reports UNB.







Muslim devotees offered special prayers, recited from the Holy Quran seeking divine blessings for the wellbeing of mankind. They passed the whole night offering prayers. This year worshipers offered prayers following health protocols amid a growing number of coronavirus cases and an alarming uptrend in the daily infection rate.







Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and private TV channels and radio stations aired special programs while newspapers published articles highlighting the significance of the night. Meanwhile, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion.



